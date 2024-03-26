2x points now for loyalty members
Jenkins
Featured Items
- Cleveland Hot Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Fried chicken Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Dill pickles, Alabama white BBQ
- Fried Shrimp$12.99
Fried, Grilled, Blackened or Make it Cleveland hot. Served With choice of fries and a dill pickle, side of Alabama white BBQ
- Original Chopped Salad$12.99
Iceberg, Bacon, tomatoes, crispy onions, Diced Cucumbers, diced egg, Shredded Cheddar, parmesan ranch
Appetizers
- Cajun Fried Pickles$7.99
Served with House ranch dressing
- Fiery Pepper Cheese$9.99
Served with Sweet chili sauce
- Crispy Brussels Sprouts$9.99
Bourbon Mustard Glaze, Bacon
- Chicken Salad & Crackers$8.49
Pepper jelly & Ritz Crackers
- Fried Mushrooms$8.99
Served with horseradish sauce
- Cleveland Hot Chicken app$10.49
Dill Pickles, Alabama White BBQ
- Hushpuppies$8.99
Powdered Sugar, Cane Syrup Butter
- Potato Skins$11.29
Bacon, Sour Cream, Green Onions
- Cheese Sticks$8.99
Served with Sweet chili sauce
Soup + Salad
Salads
- Chicken Salad Plate$12.29
One large scoop of chicken salad. Bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, shredded cheddar cheese, crackers
- Large House Salad$7.49
Romaine, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, shredded cheddar, croutons
- Asian Salad$10.49
Mixed greens, romaine, cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, fried noodles, scallions, soy ginger vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$7.99
Romaine, croutons, parmesan, tomatoes
Soup
Sandwiches + Dogs
Burgers + Dogs
- Single Patty$9.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion Served with Fries
- Double Patty$13.48
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion Served with Fries
- Regular Hot Dog$6.99
Plain dog with Bun
- Loaded Hot Dog$9.99
Homestyle Chili, Slaw, Relish, Ketchup and Mustard
- Ugly Burger$13.99
Double Patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Remoulade, Dill Pickles, Fries
- Impossible Burger$11.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion Served with Fries
- Tennessee H&H Burger$14.95
Niedlov's Bun, H&H Farm Local ground beef, Sweet Valley Farm Pimento Cheese, Starvue Hot Slaw, Fries
Sandwiches
- Half Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.99
Toasted Texas toast, side of sliced pickle
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.99
Toasted Texas toast, side of sliced pickle
- French Dip$12.29
Roasted beef, provolone, mustard, mayonnaise, steamed hoagie Served with natural jus
- Super Turkey$10.99
Smoked turkey, shredded lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese, steamed hoagie
- Chicken Wrap$12.29
Grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, cheddar cheese, ranch dressing, wrapped in a tortilla
- Traditional Rueben$12.29
Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand island, served on toasted rye
- Super Club$12.99
Deli Ham + Turkey, American Cheese, bacon, lettuce, red onion, mayonnaise, Toasted white bread
- Classic B.L.T.$10.99
Classic BLT served on Texas toast, Mayonnaise
- Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Grilled, Blackened or Fried Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle
- Grilled Cheese$9.99
Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Swiss and American Cheese
- Catfish Sandwich$13.29
Fried, Grilled or Blackened, Shredded, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Tartar Sauce
Entree + Baskets
Entrees
- Hamburger Steak$15.99
8-ounce, Peppercorn Gravy, Grilled Onions & Mushrooms, Served with 1 side
- Sirloin Steak$15.99
Grilled to your liking. Herb Butter, Choice of 2 Sides
- Simply Grilled Chicken Breast$14.99
Grilled or Blackened or BBQ choice of one side
- Zippy Chicken$17.49
Chicken Breast covered in green peppers, onions, mushrooms, melted jack cheese, choice of 1 side
- Flippin Chicken$14.99
Grilled BBQ Chicken Breast, Melted Jack and Cheddar, Diced Tomatoes
- Roasted Maple Glazed Salmon$18.99
6-ounce, Choice of 1 Sides
- Haddock Dinner$16.99
Grilled, Blackened or Fried Starvue Hot Slaw, Hushpuppies, Choice of 1 side
Baskets
- Chicken Tender Basket$7.99+
Fried, Grilled, Blackened or Make it Cleveland hot. Served With choice of fries and a dill pickle, side of Alabama white BBQ
- Fish + Chips$13.99
Fried Haddock, Cole Slaw, Tartar sauce, Fries
Sides
- Steak Fries$3.99
- Side House Salad$3.99
- Broccoli & Lemon Butter$3.99
- Mashed Potatoes$3.99
- Southern Green Beans$3.99
- White Rice$3.99
- Starvue Hot Slaw$3.99
Original Starvue recipe
- Cole Slaw$3.99
- Mac + Cheese$3.99
- Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
- Baked Potato$3.99
- Loaded Baked Potato$5.48
- Beer Battered Onion Rings$3.99
- Scoop of Chicken Salad$6.99
- Pasta Salad$3.99
- Steak Fries Blackened$3.99