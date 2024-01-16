Jenkins
Appetizers
- Cajun Fried Pickles
Served with House ranch dressing$7.99
- Fiery Pepper Cheese
Served with Sweet chili sauce$9.99
- Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Bourbon Mustard Glaze, Bacon$9.99
- Chicken Salad & Crackers
Pepper jelly & Ritz Crackers$8.49
- Hot & Sweet Fried Shrimp
Hot & Sweet Sauce, Green Onions$11.29
- Smoked Pimento Cheese & Okra
Served with Ritz Crackers$9.99
- Fried Corn Fritters
Powdered Sugar, Cinnamon Butter$8.99
- Potato Skins
Bacon, Sour Cream, Green Onions$11.29
- Cheese Sticks
Served with Sweet chili sauce$8.99
Soup + Salad
Salads
- Chicken Salad Plate
One large scoop of chicken salad. Bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, shredded cheddar cheese, crackers$12.29
- Large House Salad
Romaine, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, shredded cheddar, croutons$7.49
- Original Chopped Salad
Iceberg, Bacon, tomatoes, crispy onions, Diced Cucumbers, diced egg, Shredded Cheddar, parmesan ranch$12.99
- Berry Salad
Mixed Greens, Romaine, Strawberries, Goat Cheese, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Poppy Seed Vinaigrette$11.29
- Caesar Salad
Romaine, croutons, parmesan, tomatoes$7.99
Soup
Sandwiches & Burgers
Burgers
- Single Patty
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion Served with Fries$9.99
- Double Patty
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion Served with Fries$13.48
- Grilled Hot Dog
Plain dog with Bun$8.99
- Impossible Burger
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion Served with Fries$11.99
- Tennessee H&H Burger
Niedlov's Bun, H&H Farm Local ground beef, Sweet Valley Farm Pimento Cheese, Starvue Hot Slaw, Fries$14.99
- Filet Medallions
2 Filet Meddalions, choose a side$19.99
Sandwiches
- Half Chicken Salad Sandwich
Toasted Texas toast, side of sliced pickle$8.99
- Chicken Salad Sandwich
Toasted Texas toast, side of sliced pickle$10.99
- French Dip
Roasted beef, provolone, mustard, mayonnaise, steamed hoagie Served with natural jus$12.99
- Super Turkey
Smoked turkey, shredded lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese, steamed hoagie$10.99
- Chicken Wrap
Choose Fried, Grilled, Blackened chicken, bacon, tomato, cheddar cheese, ranch dressing, wrapped in a tortilla$12.99
- Traditional Rueben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand island, served on toasted rye$12.29
- Super Club
Deli Ham + Turkey, American Cheese, bacon, lettuce, red onion, mayonnaise, Toasted white bread$12.99
- Classic B.L.T.
Classic BLT served on Texas toast, Mayonnaise$10.99
- Cleveland Hot Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Dill pickles, Alabama white BBQ$14.99
- Chicken Sandwich
Grilled, Blackened or Fried Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle$13.99
- Grilled Cheese
Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Swiss and American Cheese$9.99
- Fish Sandwich
Fried, Grilled or Blackened, Shredded, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Tartar Sauce$13.49
Entrees & Platters
Entrees
- Hamburger Steak
8-ounce, Peppercorn Gravy, Grilled Onions & Mushrooms, Served with 2 sides$15.99
- Sirloin Steak
Grilled to your liking. Herb Butter, Choice of 2 Sides$16.99
- OUT OF STOCKFried Pork Cutlet
Spicy peach and mango ChutneyOUT OF STOCK$16.99
- Zippy Chicken
Chicken Breast covered in green peppers, onions, mushrooms, melted jack cheese, choice of 1 side$16.49
- Flippin Chicken
Grilled BBQ Chicken Breast, Melted Jack and Cheddar, Diced Tomatoes$16.49
- Roasted Maple Glazed Salmon
6-ounce, Choice of 1 Sides$18.99
Platters
Sides
- Fries$3.99
- Side House Salad$3.99
- Broccoli & Lemon Butter$3.99
- Mashed Potatoes$3.99
- Green Beans$3.99
- Starvue Hot Slaw
Original Starvue recipe$3.99
- Cole Slaw$3.99
- Mac + Cheese$3.99
- Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
- Baked Potato$3.99
- Loaded Baked Potato$5.48
- Onion Rings$3.99
- Scoop of Chicken Salad$6.99
- Pasta Salad$3.99
- Steak Fries Blackened$3.99