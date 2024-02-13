2x points now for loyalty members
Jenkins
Appetizers
- Cajun Fried Pickles$7.99
Served with House ranch dressing
- Fiery Pepper Cheese$9.99
Served with Sweet chili sauce
- Crispy Brussels Sprouts$9.95
Bourbon Mustard Glaze, Bacon
- Chicken Salad & Crackers$10.95
Pepper jelly & Ritz Crackers
- Fried Mushrooms$8.99
Served with horseradish sauce
- Cleveland Hot Chicken app$11.25
Dill Pickles, Alabama White BBQ
- Hushpuppies$8.95
Powdered Sugar, Cane Syrup Butter
- Super Good Potato Skins$11.25
Bacon, Sour Cream, Green Onions
- Cheese Sticks$8.99
Served with Sweet chili sauce
Soup + Salad
Salads
- Chicken Salad Plate$12.25
One large scoop of chicken salad. Bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, shredded cheddar cheese, crackers
- Large House Salad$7.50
Romaine, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, shredded cheddar, croutons
- Original Chopped Salad$12.95
Iceberg, Bacon, tomatoes, crispy onions, Diced Cucumbers, diced egg, Shredded Cheddar, parmesan ranch
- Asian Salad$10.50
Mixed greens, romaine, cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, fried noodles, scallions, soy ginger vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$7.95
Romaine, croutons, parmesan, tomatoes
Soup
Sandwiches + Dogs
Burgers + Dogs
- Single Patty$9.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion Served with Fries
- Double Patty$13.45
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion Served with Fries
- Regular Hot Dog$6.99
Plain dog with Bun
- Loaded Hot Dog$9.99
Homestyle Chili, Slaw, Relish, Ketchup and Mustard
- Ugly Burger$13.45
Double Patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Remoulade, Dill Pickles, Fries
Sandwiches
- Half Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.99
Texas toast, lettuce, tomato, onion, sliced pickle on the side
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.99
Texas toast, lettuce, tomato, onion, sliced pickle on the side
- French Dip$12.25
House roasted chuck, Natural jus, provolone and jack cheese, hoagie roll, toasted or steamed
- Super Turkey$10.99
Smoked turkey, shredded lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese, steamed hoagie
- Chicken Wrap$12.25
Grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, cheddar cheese, ranch dressing, wrapped in a tortilla
- Traditional Rueben$12.25
Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand island, served on toasted rye
- Super Club$12.99
Deli Ham + Turkey, American Cheese, bacon, lettuce, red onion, mayonnaise, Toasted white bread
- Classic B.L.T.$10.99
Classic BLT served on Texas toast, Mayonnaise
- Cleveland Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.25
Fried chicken Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Dill pickles, Alabama white BBQ
- Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Grilled, Blackened or Fried Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle
- Grilled Cheese$9.99
Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Swiss and American Cheese
- Catfish Sandwich$13.25
Fried, Grilled or Blackened, Shredded, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Tartar Sauce
Entree + Baskets
Entrees
- Hamburger Steak$15.99
8-ounce, Peppercorn Gravy, Grilled Onions & Mushrooms, Served with 2 sides
- Sirloin Steak$15.99
Grilled to your liking. Herb Butter, Choice of 2 Sides
- Simply Grilled Chicken Breast$16.99
Grilled or Blackened or BBQ Served with rice and choice of two sides
- Zippy Chicken$17.50
Chicken Breast covered in green peppers, onions, mushrooms, melted jack cheese, bed of rice, choice of 2 sides
- Flippin Chicken$14.95
Covered in Grilled Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Melted Pepper Jack Cheese, Bed of Rice, Choice of 2 Sides
- Roasted Maple Glazed Salmon$18.99
6-ounce, Bed of Rice, Choice of 2 Sides
- Catfish Dinner$16.99
Grilled, Blackened or Fried Served on a Bed of Rice, Hushpuppies, Choice of 2 sides
Simply Grilled Chicken Breast
Grilled or Blackened or BBQ Served with rice and choice of two sides
Baskets
- Chicken Tender Basket$7.99+
Fried, Grilled, Blackened or Make it Cleveland hot. Served With choice of fries and a dill pickle, side of Alabama white BBQ
- Fish + Chips$13.95
Fried Catfish, Cole Slaw, Tartar sauce, Fries
- Fried Shrimp$12.99
Fried, Grilled, Blackened or Make it Cleveland hot. Served With choice of fries and a dill pickle, side of Alabama white BBQ