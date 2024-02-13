Grilled or Blackened or BBQ Served with rice and choice of two sides

Sides Required* Please select 1 to 2 Mashed Potatoes Fries Broccoli & Lemon Butter Southern Green Beans Beer Battered Onion Rings Cole Slaw Mac + Cheese Side Salad Sweet Potato Fries Baked Potato Loaded Baked Potato No Side Side Salad OUT FIRST rice Entree Preparation Required* Please select 1 Grilled Blackened BBQ Fried Cleveland Hot