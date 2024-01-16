Jenkins
FOOD
Soup & Salad
Beet Salad
Mixed Greens, Goat Cheese, Crispy Chickpeas, Tomatoes, Vanilla Vinaigrette$12.99
Chicken Salad Plate
One Large Scoop of Chicken Salad, Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Sliced Smoked Cheddar, Crackers$12.29
Large House Salad
Romaine, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Cheddar Cheese, Croutons$8.49
Big Chef's Salad
Romaine, Bacon, Diced Egg, Ham, Cucumber, Tomato, Crispy Onion, Sliced Smoked Cheddar$12.99
Chicken & Rice Cup$5.29
Chicken & Rice Bowl$7.29
Gumbo Ya-Ya Cup
Chicken, Andouille Sausage, Okra$5.29
Gumbo Ya-Ya Bowl
Chicken, Andouille Sausage, Okra$7.29
Tex Mex Chili Cup
Chili Beans, Smoked Pork & Brisket, Shredded Cheddar$5.29
Tex Mex Chili Bowl
Chili Beans, Smoked Pork & Brisket, Shredded Cheddar$7.29
Soup of the Day Cup$5.29
Soup of the Day Bowl$7.29
Appetizers
Cajun Fried Pickles
Cajun Fried Pickle Chips, Served with House made Ranch$8.49
Cheese Sticks
Served with Marinara$9.99
Fiery Pepper Cheese Cubes
Fried Pepperjack, Served with Sweet Chili and Ranch$9.99
Potato Skins
Melted Cheddar, Bacon, Sour Cream$11.29
Cleveland Hot Nuggets
Alabama white BBQ, Dill Pickles$11.99
Chicken Salad & Crackers
A Local Favorite$8.79
Super Queso
Tater Tots, Alabama Sweet BBQ Pulled Pork$12.29
Housemade Broccoli Bites
Smoked Cheddar, Ranch$9.99
Entrees
Flippin Chicken
Grilled Chicken Breast, BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Melted Jack Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Served with two sides$17.89
Hamburger Steak
8-ounce Patty, Grilled Onion & Mushrooms Served with two sides$17.99
Roasted Maple Glazed Salmon
Grilled Salmon topped with Maple Glaze, Served with two Sides$19.99
Simply Grilled Chicken Breast
Grilled Chicken Breast, Served with two sides$17.00
Shrimp & Grits
Smoked Cheddar Grits, Creole Gravy, Tomatoes, Andouille Sausage$16.79
Butchers Cut
Choice of Two Side Items$22.00
Cajun Pasta
Rotini, Blackened Chicken, Andouille Sausage, Green Bell Peppers & Onions, Cajun Tomato Cream Sauce$17.99
Platters
Chicken Tenders
Whole Tenders is 6 Half Tenders is 3 *Get it fried, grilled, buffalo or Cleveland Hot$8.99
Haddock Platter
Fried Haddock, Cole Slaw, Tartar Sauce$15.99
Brisket Plate
½ Pound, White Onion Slices, Dill Pickle Chips, Alabama Sweet BBQ, White Bread, Choose one Side$18.99
Pulled Pork Plate
½ Pound, White Onion Slices, Dill Pickle Chips, Alabama Sweet BBQ, White Bread, Choose one Side$14.99
Half Fried Shrimp (4 PC)$10.50
Burgers
Sandwiches
French Dip
Roasted Beef, Provolone, Mustard, Mayo, Steamed Hoagie, Au Jus$14.99
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Served on toasted white bread$11.99
Half Chicken Salad Sandwich
Served on Toasted white bread$9.99
Chicken Sandwich
Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Dill Pickle$13.99
Chicken Wrap
Bacon, Ranch, Diced Tomato, Cheddar Cheese$13.99
Classic B.L.T
Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo$13.99
Cleveland Hot Chicken Sandwich
Lettuce, Tomato, Dill Pickles, Red Onion, Alabama white BBQ$14.99
Fish Sandwich
Fried, Grilled, Blackened - your choice Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Tartar Sauce$14.99
Grilled Cheese
Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Swiss, American Cheeses$9.99
Super Club
Ham, Turkey, Swiss, Cheddar, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo$13.99
Traditional Rueben
Toasted Rye Bread, Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island$14.49
Hog Wild
Pulled Pork, Red Onion, Alabama Sweet BBQ$12.99
Chopped Brisket Philly
Green Bell Pepper, Sauteed Onion, Provolone, Toasted Hoagie$14.99
Shrimp Po Boy$14.49
Cleveland Cuban
Pulled Pork, Ham, Mustard, Dill Pickles$14.29
Chicken Salad Melt$12.99
Deli Turkey
Hoagie Roll, Deli Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Mustard, Pepperjack$13.00
Fried Jenk Jenk Chicken Sandwich
Pimento Cheese, Jenk Jenk Sauce, Pickle$16.25OUT OF STOCK
Zippy Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Pork Banh Mi$13.25
Sides
Baked Potato
Comes with butter and sour cream$3.99
Beer Batter Onion Rings$3.99
Brisket Baked Beans$3.99
Broccoli & Queso$3.99
Brussels Sprouts$4.99
Cajun Fries
Fries tossed in Cajun Seasoning$4.50
Loaded Baked Potato$4.99
Mac & Cheese$4.99
Mashed Potatoes$3.99
Pasta Salad$3.99
Potato Salad$3.99
Scoop of Chicken Salad$6.99
Side Beets$3.99
Side House Salad
Romaine, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Cucumbers, Croutons, Red Onion$3.99
Side Sauce$0.25
Southern Green Beans$3.99
Starvue Hot Slaw$3.99
Steak Fries$3.99
Steamed Broccoli-Plain$3.99
Sweet Potato Fries$4.99
Tater Tots$4.99