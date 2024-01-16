Jenkins
FOOD
Soup & Salad
- Berry Salad
Mixed Greens, Strawberries, Goat Cheese, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Poppy Seed Vinaigrette$11.29
- Caesar Salad
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons$7.99
- Chicken Salad Plate
One Large Scoop of Chicken Salad, Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Cheddar Cheese, Crackers$12.29
- Large House Salad
Romaine, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Cheddar Cheese, Croutons$7.49
- Big Chopped Salad
Chopped Iceberg, Bacon, Crispy Onion, Cucumbers, Egg, Shredded Cheddar, Croutons$12.99
- Chicken & Rice Cup$4.99
- Chicken & Rice Bowl$6.99
- Gumbo Ya-Ya Cup
Chicken, Andouille Sausage, Okra$4.99
- Gumbo Ya-Ya Bowl
Chicken, Andouille Sausage, Okra$6.99
- Soup of the Day Cup - Tomato Bisque$4.99
- Soup of the Day Bowl - Tomato Bisque$6.99
Appetizers
- Smoked Pimento Cheese & Crackers
Sweetwater Valley Smoked Cheddar Pimento Cheese, Ritz Crackers$9.99
- Cajun Fried Pickles
Cajun Fried Pickle Chips, Served with House made Ranch$7.99
- Cheese Sticks
Served with Marinara$8.99
- Chicken Salad & Crackers
One Big Scoop topped with Pepper Jelly, Served with Crackers$8.49
- Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Bourbon Mustard Glaze$9.95
- Fiery Pepper Cheese Cubes
Fried Pepperjack, Served with Sweet Chili and Ranch$9.99
- Hot & Sweet Fried Shrimp$11.29
- Fried Corn Fritters
Sweet & Savory, Served with Cinnamon Butter$8.99
- Potato Skins
Melted Cheddar, Bacon, Sour Cream$11.29
Entrees
- OUT OF STOCKFried Pork Cutlet
Spiced Peach Chutney, Choose two sidesOUT OF STOCK$16.99
- Flippin Chicken
Grilled Chicken Breast, BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Melted Jack Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Served with two sides$16.49
- Hamburger Steak
8-ounce Patty, Grilled Onion & Mushrooms, Peppercorn Gravy, Served with two sides$15.99
- Roasted Maple Glazed Salmon
Grilled Salmon topped with Maple Glaze, Served with two Sides$18.99
- Simply Grilled Chicken Breast
Grilled Chicken Breast, Served with two sides$16.49
- Sirloin Steak
8-ounce Sirloin, Served with two sides$16.99
- Zippy Chicken
Grilled Chicken Breast covered in melted pepper jack cheese, grilled onions, mushrooms & bell peppers, served with two sides$16.49
- 16 oz Ribeye
Served with cheesy potato cake$26.00
Platters
Burgers
Sandwiches
- French Dip
Roasted Beef, Provolone, Mustard, Mayo, Steamed Hoagie, Au Jus$12.99
- Chicken Salad Sandwich
Served on toasted white bread$10.99
- Half Chicken Salad Sandwich
Served on Toasted white bread$8.99
- Chicken Sandwich
Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Dill Pickle$13.99
- Chicken Wrap
Bacon, Ranch, Diced Tomato, Cheddar Cheese$12.99
- Classic B.L.T
Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo$10.99
- Cleveland Hot Chicken Sandwich
Lettuce, Tomato, Dill Pickles, Red Onion, Alabama white BBQ$14.99
- Fish Sandwich
Fried, Grilled, Blackened - your choice Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Tartar Sauce$13.99
- Grilled Cheese
Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Swiss, American Cheeses$9.99
- Super Club
Ham, Turkey, Swiss, Cheddar, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo$12.99
- Super Turkey
Smoked Turkey, Pepper Jack, Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato$10.99
- Traditional Rueben
Toasted Rye Bread, Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island$12.29
- Hot Shrimp Po Boy
Lettuce, Tomato, Dill Pickles, Red Onion$14.99
Sides
- Baked Potato
Comes with butter and sour cream$3.99
- Beer Batter Onion Rings$3.99
- Broccoli & Lemon Butter$3.99
- Cole Slaw$3.99
- Steak Fries$3.99
- Loaded Baked Potato$5.48
- Mac N Cheese$3.99
- Mashed Potatoes$3.99
- Scoop of Chicken Salad$5.99
- Side House Salad
Romaine, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Cucumbers, Croutons, Red Onion$3.99
- Southern Green Beans$3.99
- Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
- Cajun Fries
Fries tossed in Cajun Seasoning$4.49
- Loaded Fries
Melted Jack Cheese, Bacon, Sour Cream$5.99
- Starvue Hot Slaw$3.99
- Pasta Salad$3.99