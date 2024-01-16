Jenkins
Rewards & Savings
FOOD
Soup & Salad
- Asian Salad
Mixed Greens & Romaine, Shredded Cabbage, Carrots, Cucumbers, Fried Noodles, Scallions, Soy Ginger Vinaigrette$10.99
- Chicken Salad Plate
One Large Scoop of Chicken Salad, Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Sliced Smoked Cheddar, Crackers$12.29
- Large House Salad
Romaine, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Cheddar Cheese, Croutons$8.49
- Big Chef's Salad
Romaine, Bacon, Diced Egg, Ham, Cucumber, Tomato, Crispy Onion, Sliced Smoked Cheddar$12.99
- Chicken & Rice Cup$5.29
- Chicken & Rice Bowl$7.29
- Gumbo Ya-Ya Cup
Chicken, Andouille Sausage, Okra$5.29
- Gumbo Ya-Ya Bowl
Chicken, Andouille Sausage, Okra$7.29
- Tex Mex Chili Cup
Chili Beans, Smoked Pork & Brisket, Shredded Cheddar$5.29
- Tex Mex Chili Bowl
Chili Beans, Smoked Pork & Brisket, Shredded Cheddar$7.29
Appetizers
- Cajun Fried Pickles
Cajun Fried Pickle Chips, Served with House made Ranch$8.29
- Cheese Sticks
Served with Marinara$9.99
- Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Bourbon Mustard Glaze$9.99
- Fiery Pepper Cheese Cubes
Fried Pepperjack, Served with Sweet Chili and Ranch$9.99
- Potato Skins
Melted Cheddar, Bacon, Sour Cream$10.99
- BBQ Pork Tots
Tater Tots, Alabama Sweet BBQ, Melted Monterey Jack$11.99
- Cleveland Hot Nuggets
Alabama white BBQ, Dill Pickles$11.99
- Chicken Salad & Crackers
Pepper jelly & Ritz Crackers$8.79
Entrees
- Flippin Chicken
Grilled Chicken Breast, BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Melted Jack Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Served with two sides$16.99
- Hamburger Steak
8-ounce Patty, Grilled Onion & Mushrooms Served with two sides$17.99
- Roasted Maple Glazed Salmon
Grilled Salmon topped with Maple Glaze, Served with two Sides$18.99
- Simply Grilled Chicken Breast
Grilled Chicken Breast, Served with two sides$16.99
- Zippy Chicken
Grilled Chicken Breast covered in melted pepper jack cheese, grilled onions, mushrooms & bell peppers, served with two sides$17.49
- Shrimp & Grits
Smoked Cheddar Grits, Creole Gravy, Tomatoes, Andouille Sausage$16.79
- Butchers Choice
Choice of Two Side Items$21.99
- Cajun Pasta
Rotini, Blackened Chicken, Andouille Sausage, Green Bell Peppers & Onions, Cajun Tomato Cream Sauce$17.99
- Braised Beef Pasta$17.99OUT OF STOCK
- Mediteranean Bowl$12.95
Platters
- Chicken Tenders
Whole Tenders is 6 Half Tenders is 3 *Get it fried, grilled, buffalo or Cleveland Hot$8.99
- Haddock Platter
Fried Haddock, Cole Slaw, Tartar Sauce$15.99
- Brisket Plate
½ Pound, White Onion Slices, Dill Pickle Chips, Alabama Sweet BBQ, White Bread, Choose one Side$18.99
- Pulled Pork Plate
½ Pound, White Onion Slices, Dill Pickle Chips, Alabama Sweet BBQ, White Bread, Choose one Side$14.99
Burgers
Sandwiches
- French Dip
Roasted Beef, Provolone, Mustard, Mayo, Steamed Hoagie, Au Jus$14.99
- Chicken Salad Sandwich
Served on toasted white bread$11.99
- Half Chicken Salad Sandwich
Served on Toasted white bread$9.99
- Chicken Sandwich
Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Dill Pickle$13.99
- Chicken Wrap
Bacon, Ranch, Diced Tomato, Cheddar Cheese$13.99
- Classic B.L.T
Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo$13.99
- Cleveland Hot Chicken Sandwich
Lettuce, Tomato, Dill Pickles, Red Onion, Alabama white BBQ$14.99
- Haddock Hoagie
Fried, Grilled, Blackened - your choice Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Tartar Sauce$14.29
- Grilled Cheese
Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Swiss, American Cheeses$9.99
- Super Club
Ham, Turkey, Swiss, Cheddar, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo$13.99
- Super Turkey
Smoked Turkey, Pepper Jack, Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato$13.99
- Traditional Rueben
Toasted Rye Bread, Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island$14.49
- Hog Wild
Pulled Pork, Red Onion, Alabama Sweet BBQ$12.99
- Chopped Brisket Philly
Green Bell Pepper, Sauteed Onion, Provolone, Toasted Hoagie, Steak Fries$14.95OUT OF STOCK
- Cuban
House Smoked Pork, Ham, Swiss, pickles, Mustard, Toasted Hoagie$14.95
- Shrimp Po Boy$14.95OUT OF STOCK
- Smoked Bologna Sandwich
Bologna smoked in-house, mayo, pickles, toasted brioche bun, american cheese, served with a side of steak fries$11.99
Sides
- Baked Potato
Comes with butter and sour cream$3.99
- Beer Batter Onion Rings$3.99
- Broccoli & Lemon Butter$3.99
- Steak Fries$3.99
- Loaded Baked Potato$4.99
- Mac & Cheese$4.99
- Mashed Potatoes$3.99
- Scoop of Chicken Salad$6.99
- Side House Salad
Romaine, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Cucumbers, Croutons, Red Onion$3.99
- Southern Green Beans$3.99
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.99
- Cajun Fries
Fries tossed in Cajun Seasoning$4.50
- Starvue Hot Slaw$3.99
- Pasta Salad$3.99
- Brisket Baked Beans$4.99
- Tater Tots$4.99
- Potato Salad$3.99
- Chili Cheese Fries$7.99
- Hashbrown Cake$4.99
Dessert
RETAIL CHICKEN SALAD + SOUP
Pasta Salad / Slaw
Chopped Brisket Philly
Green Bell Pepper, Sauteed Onion, Provolone, Toasted Hoagie, Steak Fries