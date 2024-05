Whole Tenders is 6 Half Tenders is 3 *Get it fried, grilled, buffalo or Cleveland Hot

Portion Required* Please select 1 Half + $7.99 Whole + $11.99 Preparation Required* Please select 1 BBQ + $0.75 Blackened + $0.75 Cleveland Hot + $0.75 Fried Fried Cleveland Hot + $0.75 Grilled Grilled Cleveland Hot + $0.75 Fried Buffalo + $0.75 Grilled Buffalo + $0.75 Sandwich Sides Required* Please select 1 Baked Potato with Butter Beer Battered Onion Rings Broccoli & Lemon Butter Cole Slaw Cup of Chicken & Rice Cup of Gumbo Fries Loaded Baked Potato + $1.49 Mac + Cheese Mashed Potatoes Side House Salad Southern Green Beans Sweet Potato Fries Pasta Salad Side Salad OUTFIRST Cup of Soup of Day Blackened Fries + $0.25 Starvue Hot Slaw Loaded Fries + $2.25 Platter Sauces Please select up to 2 Ranch BBQ Honey Mustard Cocktail Tarter Alabama White BBQ Buffalo Extra Ranch + $0.50 Extra BBQ + $0.50 Extra Honey Mustard + $0.50 Extra Cocktail + $0.50 Extra Tarter + $0.50 Extra Alabama White BBQ + $0.50 Extra Buffalo + $0.50