Jenkins
FOOD
Soup & Salad
- Asian Salad
Mixed Greens & Romaine, Shredded Cabbage, Carrots, Cucumbers, Fried Noodles, Scallions, Soy Ginger Vinaigrette$10.99
- Chicken Salad Plate
One Large Scoop of Chicken Salad, Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Sliced Smoked Cheddar, Crackers$12.29
- Large House Salad
Romaine, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Cheddar Cheese, Croutons$8.49
- Big Chef's Salad
Romaine, Bacon, Diced Egg, Ham, Cucumber, Tomato, Crispy Onion, Sliced Smoked Cheddar$12.99
- Chicken & Rice Cup$4.99
- Chicken & Rice Bowl$6.99
- Gumbo Ya-Ya Cup
Chicken, Andouille Sausage, Okra$4.99
- Gumbo Ya-Ya Bowl
Chicken, Andouille Sausage, Okra$6.99
- Tex Mex Chili Cup
Chili Beans, Smoked Pork & Brisket, Shredded Cheddar$4.99
- Tex Mex Chili Bowl
Chili Beans, Smoked Pork & Brisket, Shredded Cheddar$6.99
Appetizers
- Cajun Fried Pickles
Cajun Fried Pickle Chips, Served with House made Ranch$7.99
- Cheese Sticks
Served with Marinara$8.99
- Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Bourbon Mustard Glaze$9.99
- Fiery Pepper Cheese Cubes
Fried Pepperjack, Served with Sweet Chili and Ranch$9.99
- Potato Skins
Melted Cheddar, Bacon, Sour Cream$10.99
- BBQ Pork Tots
Tater Tots, Alabama Sweet BBQ, Melted Monterey Jack$11.99
- Garlic Buffalo Wings
Six Wings, Franks Hot Sauce & Butter, Garlic$9.99
- Chicken Salad & Crackers
Pepper jelly & Ritz Crackers$8.49
Entrees
- Flippin Chicken
Grilled Chicken Breast, BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Melted Jack Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Served with two sides$16.99
- Hamburger Steak
8-ounce Patty, Grilled Onion & Mushrooms, Peppercorn Gravy, Served with two sides$16.49
- Roasted Maple Glazed Salmon
Grilled Salmon topped with Maple Glaze, Served with two Sides$18.99
- Simply Grilled Chicken Breast
Grilled Chicken Breast, Served with two sides$16.99
- Zippy Chicken
Grilled Chicken Breast covered in melted pepper jack cheese, grilled onions, mushrooms & bell peppers, served with two sides$17.49
- Shrimp & Grits
Smoked Cheddar Grits, Creole Gravy$16.79
- Filet
8 ounces, Choice of Two Side Items$28.99
- Cajun Pasta
Rotini, Blackened Chicken, Andouille Sausage, Green Bell Peppers & Onions, Cajun Tomato Cream Sauce$17.99OUT OF STOCK
Platters
- Chicken Tenders
Whole Tenders is 6 Half Tenders is 3 *Get it fried, grilled, buffalo or Cleveland Hot$8.99
- Fried Haddock
Fried Haddock, Cole Slaw, Tartar Sauce$14.50
- Brisket Plate
½ Pound, White Onion Slices, Dill Pickle Chips, Alabama Sweet BBQ, White Bread, Choose one Side$17.99
- Pulled Pork Plate
½ Pound, White Onion Slices, Dill Pickle Chips, Alabama Sweet BBQ, White Bread, Choose one Side$14.99
Burgers
Sandwiches
- French Dip
Roasted Beef, Provolone, Mustard, Mayo, Steamed Hoagie, Au Jus$13.99
- Chicken Salad Sandwich
Served on toasted white bread$10.99
- Half Chicken Salad Sandwich
Served on Toasted white bread$8.99
- Chicken Sandwich
Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Dill Pickle$13.99
- Chicken Wrap
Bacon, Ranch, Diced Tomato, Cheddar Cheese$12.99
- Classic B.L.T
Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo$13.99
- Cleveland Hot Chicken Sandwich
Lettuce, Tomato, Dill Pickles, Red Onion, Alabama white BBQ$14.99
- Haddock Hoagie
Fried, Grilled, Blackened - your choice Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Tartar Sauce$13.99
- Grilled Cheese
Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Swiss, American Cheeses$9.99
- Super Club
Ham, Turkey, Swiss, Cheddar, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo$13.49
- Super Turkey
Smoked Turkey, Pepper Jack, Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato$11.99
- Traditional Rueben
Toasted Rye Bread, Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island$13.50
- Hog Wild
Pulled Pork, Red Onion, Alabama Sweet BBQ$12.99
Sides
- Baked Potato
Comes with butter and sour cream$3.99
- Beer Batter Onion Rings$3.99
- Broccoli & Lemon Butter$3.99
- Cole Slaw$3.99
- Steak Fries$3.99
- Loaded Baked Potato$4.99
- Mac & Cheese$4.99
- Mashed Potatoes$3.99
- Scoop of Chicken Salad$5.99
- Side House Salad
Romaine, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Cucumbers, Croutons, Red Onion$3.99
- Southern Green Beans$3.99
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.99
- Cajun Fries
Fries tossed in Cajun Seasoning$4.50
- Starvue Hot Slaw$3.99
- Pasta Salad$3.99
- Brisket Baked Beans$4.99
- Tater Tots$4.99
- Potato Salad$3.99