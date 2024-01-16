Skip to Main content
We are not accepting online orders right now.
2390 Spring Creek Boulevard, Cleveland, TN 37311
RETAIL CHICKEN SALAD + SOUP
RETAIL CHICKEN SALAD + SOUP
Chicken Salad
Half Pint Chicken Salad
$6.99
Pint Chicken Salad
$9.99
Quart Chicken Salad
$16.99
Quart Soup
Retail Soup of the Day
$15.49
Retail Gumbo
$15.49
Retail Chicken & Rice Soup
$15.49
Pasta Salad / Slaw
Quart Pasta Salad
$16.99
Pint Pasta Salad
$9.99
Half Pint Pasta Salad
$5.99
Quart Slaw
$16.99
Pint Slaw
$9.99
Half Pint Slaw
$5.99
N/A Beverages
Bon Life Coffee
$3.50
BT Topo Chico Sparkling
$3.75
Apple Juice
$3.50
Milk
$3.00
Iced Tea
$2.99
Orange Juice
$3.00
iced coffee
$4.00
Coke
$2.99
Diet Coke
$2.99
Dr. Pepper
$2.99
Sprite
$2.99
Diet Dr. Pepper
$2.99
Coke Zero
$2.99
Root Beer
$2.99
Lemonade
$2.99
Ginger Beer
$2.99
Jenkins Location and Hours
(423) 478-1648
2390 Spring Creek Boulevard, Cleveland, TN 37311
Open now
• Closes at 2:30PM
All hours
